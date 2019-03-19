Nike-Backed Mike Trout to Sign the Richest Contract in Sports History

Baseball standout Mike Trout doesn’t have the household name that other sports stars have such as basketball star LeBron James or football great Tom Brady, but their contracts pale in comparison to the one he’s about to sign.

According to an ESPN report, Nike-sponsored Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million. The 27-year-old’s contract is the largest in pro sports history.

Trout’s deal with the Angels trumps boxing standout Canelo Alvarez, who previously held the record with his five-year, 11-fight deal for $365 million with sports streaming service DAZN.

Major League Baseball teams have spent unfathomable amounts of money on the sport’s biggest stars in the offseason. Aside from Trout’s deal with the Angels, the San Diego Padres signed third baseman Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract and the Philadelphia Phillies dropped $330 million over 13 years to secure Under Armour-backed right fielder Bryce Harper.

Trout is a Nike ambassador and has several signature cleats and turf shoes with the brand. (The Nike Force Zoom Trout 5 cleat and turf shoes are available via Nike.com now.) The slugger from Vineland, N.J., has played all of his eight seasons with the Angels and boasts a .307 career batting average with 240 home runs and 648 RBI.

