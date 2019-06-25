Nike Has a New Metcon Shoe Approved by CrossFit Legends Mat Fraser and Lauren Fisher

CrossFit fans, rejoice. Nike has a new and improved sneaker for the sport — designed with insight from CrossFit legends Mat Fraser and Lauren Fisher — coming soon.

The Metcon 5 arrives Friday for NikePlus and NTC Pro Members. A broader release of the shoe is scheduled for July 8. The retail price is $130.

The performance updates include a haptic chain-link pattern on the upper for rope climbs, a wider heel for stability during heavy lifts, Hyperlift inserts for stability, a dual-density drop-in midsole (that’s softer in the forefoot) for comfort and protection during high-impact moves, and a new traction pattern on the outsole with stickier rubber in the forefoot and durable rubber in the heel. Also, Nike made the Metcon logo larger and sleeker.

“I really didn’t think there was much to improve from the Metcon 4. As soon as I got the 5, it became my new favorite,” Fraser said in a statement. “It’s the little things: the thickness of the new tongue that holds my foot in place, the new traction pattern that gives me exactly what I’ve been looking for to reduce slipping. The attention to detail makes this an amazing shoe.”

If you don’t want to wait, a PE for Fraser is available now for NikePlus Members, which will have a broader release on Saturday via Nike.com and at select retailers.

Want to know what makes a CrossFit shoe good? Check out the video below.

