Nike Has a Customizable Sneaker Coming This Week for the CrossFit Fanatic

The 2019 CrossFit Games are still months away, with the competition kicking off in July, but Nike is making sure it has new sneakers for the sport on the market. And its latest release is sure to satisfy CrossFitters.

This week, the Swoosh will release the Metcon 4 XD “Patches,” a shoe that is customizable via patches. Nike said it will supply at least five patches with the shoes, attachable via Velcro, that are “inspired by military nostalgia but with a Nike twist.” (The patches will not be sold separately.) Wearers can put the patches on the tongue and the back-half of the shoe’s upper.

The gym-ready sneaker boasts a drop-in midsole that is firm in the heel and soft in the forefoot for stability when lifting and flexibility when running. It also features a flat and stable platform to stay connected with the ground, a sticky rubber outsole for grip, a lightweight mesh fabric upper for breathability, Flywire cables for a strong and secure fit and a TPU heel counter for stability during lateral movements.

Nike will drop the Metcon 4 XD “Patches” in an array of colorways it refers to as its Special Field System Collection colors — tan, army green and triple black in men’s sizing and dusty pink, lavender and gray for women. The line arrives via Nike.com on Friday.

Nike Metcon 4 XD “Patches” CREDIT: Nike

Check out our video of Nike-sponsored trainer Joe Holder with his takes on food and fitness.

