Nike Is Releasing More Colorways of its New-Age Dad Shoe

Whether you like it or not, it doesn’t appear that the “dad shoe” is going away any time soon.

Nike is set to re-release three colorways of the M2K Tekno, a modern take on the sneaker that started the “dad shoe” craze: the Air Monarch IV. (The looks originally dropped in December at select Nike retailers.)

The three colorways the Swoosh is ready to drop are perfect for the season, all boasting muted color palettes, which is far different from the vibrant hues featured on past iterations.

Among the trio of looks is “Atmosphere Gray,” featuring different shades of gray throughout the shoe; the “Linen” style with various brown tones; and “Rich Olive,” which employs a deep green upper atop a navy outsole.

Nike M2K Tekno “Linen” CREDIT: Nike

Nike M2K Tekno “Rich Olive” CREDIT: Nike

For materials, Nike executed the M2K Tekno with premium corduroy, mesh and suede, which is placed on a lightweight foam midsole.

The latest Nike M2K Tekno colorways drop tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app in men’s sizing and will retail for $130.

Nike M2K Tekno “Atmosphere Gray” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike M2K Tekno silhouette made its debut at the John Elliott runway show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Want more?

Will the Dad Shoe Trend Continue in 2019?

Why the Dad Shoe Trend Must Die

Lil Wayne Says He Likes Nike Over Adidas — Here’s Why