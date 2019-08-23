Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Rumored to Sign Record-Breaking Kit Deal With Liverpool FC, Says Forbes

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
liverpool fc, champions, trophy, 2019
Liverpool FC
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Liverpool FC might find a new kit sponsor in Nike with a record-breaking deal for the 2020-2021 season, according to Forbes.

New Balance’s five-year contract with the English soccer club expires at the end of this season, and the finance magazine reported that its rumored Nike contract “could be the richest in the Premier League.”

liverpool fc, champions, trophy, 2019
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, front, duels for the ball with Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match in Instabul, Aug. 14, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

If the Nike deal goes through, it will be the third-largest deal in all of soccer behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid; it will also be the highest in the history of soccer in England.

The club defeated Tottenham Hotspur FC to win the 2019 EUFA Champions League championship, making them one of the biggest names in soccer at the moment. The club was also runner-up in the 2018-2019 season to Manchester United.

liverpool fc, champions, trophy, 2019
Sevilla FC’s Oliver Torres (L) and Liverpool FC’s Adam Lewis during their match held at Fenway Park in Boston, July 21, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Nike’s Next Soccer Cleat Is For The Soccer And Wine Enthusiast

Nike’s Powerful New ‘Dream With Us’ Ad Stars the US Women’s Soccer Team

Nike Documentary Follows Girls Across the Globe Who Fought Oppression Through Soccer

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad