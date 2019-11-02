Nike Opens New Concept Store in Long Beach

Following the success of last year’s Nike Live store on L.A.’s iconic Melrose Avenue, the brand has now expanded the concept with a brick-and-mortar location in the heart of Long Beach’s Marina neighborhood.

The new store, which opened to NikePlus members yesterday, highlights women in sport by offering a broader selection of women’s performance pieces. It also features an improved sneaker bar with more than 100 pairs of lifestyle and performance shoes for in-store customization.

Customers can make reservations or purchases via Nike.com or the Nike App and then pick up their products at the in-store bar.

A look at the interior of the new Nike Live store location in Long Beach’s Marina neighborhood. CREDIT: Nike

“When you have that physical space and human connection, the digital ecosystem will grow as well,” said Blanca Gonzalez, VP/GM, Nike West territory. “Hubs like this let people try and experience and feel the brand first.”

NikePlus members can skip the line and the traditional checkout transaction by scanning and purchasing their products in-store from the Nike App.

Inside the Nike by Long Beach store, which features a new sneaker bar for in-store customization. CREDIT: Nike

The new store, which is about 1,000 feet bigger than the Melrose location, will also serve as an event space for locals to gather, Gonzalez said, adding that it can host close to 100 people “comfortably.”

The tech-driven concept store opened yesterday to NikePlus members. CREDIT: Nike

“We want there to be a lot of space to explore the footwear and apparel. We have the footwear so close so we can quickly service the consumer instead of having them in the back,” said Gonzalez.

The concept also joins Shibuya Scramble in Tokyo as Nike aims to roll out more outposts in key markets.

