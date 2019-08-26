These Levi’s x Nike Sneakers Are a Denim Lover’s Dream

The latest collaboration between Levi’s and Nike is here — and of course, it’s filled with plenty of denim.

The brands teamed up this month on a two-style capsule collection and an online customization experience.

Levi’s x Nike Air Force 1 High. CREDIT: Courtesy image

Launching today, the capsule consists of Levi’s takes on two classic Nike silhouettes: the Air Force 1 High and the Air Force 1 Low. Both sneakers feature plenty of co-branding, primarily in the form of laser-etched logos from both Nike and Levi’s throughout the upper, but also through details on the tongues and insoles. The high-top comes in overdyed pink, while the low-top is indigo.

Levi’s x Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy image

The capsule is being sold at select Levi’s stores internationally, including locations in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, London and Shanghai.

The latest Levi’s x Nike partnership follows a buzzy collaboration last year between the denim maker and Nike’s Jordan Brand.