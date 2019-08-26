Sign up for our newsletter today!

These Levi’s x Nike Sneakers Are a Denim Lover’s Dream

By Ella Chochrek
Nike x Levi's sneaker collaboration.
The latest collaboration between Levi’s and Nike is here — and of course, it’s filled with plenty of denim.

The brands teamed up this month on a two-style capsule collection and an online customization experience.

Levi’s x Nike Air Force 1 High.
Launching today, the capsule consists of Levi’s takes on two classic Nike silhouettes: the Air Force 1 High and the Air Force 1 Low. Both sneakers feature plenty of co-branding, primarily in the form of laser-etched logos from both Nike and Levi’s throughout the upper, but also through details on the tongues and insoles. The high-top comes in overdyed pink, while the low-top is indigo.

Levi’s x Nike Air Force 1 Low.
The capsule is being sold at select Levi’s stores internationally, including locations in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, London and Shanghai.

The latest Levi’s x Nike partnership follows a buzzy collaboration last year between the denim maker and Nike’s Jordan Brand.

“Our 2018 Nike Jordan collaboration became a viral customization hit, with people dying, bleaching and distressing the denim clad Jordans. So customization was top of mind when we got together with Nike again,” explained Jonathan Cheung, Levi’s senior VP of design innovation, in a release.

