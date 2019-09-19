Nike Has Unveiled the LeBron 17 Basketball Sneakers Jam-Packed With New Tech

LeBron James’ latest signature basketball sneaker with Nike, the LeBron 17, is almost here.

Announced today, the latest offering from King James will be jam-packed with new tech. This includes the introduction of Knitposite material on the upper that combines lightweight Flyknit with heat-molded yarns, which add structure and color while also yielding a durable and supportive construction.

“We wanted to blend the knit on the 15 and the strength of the Battleknit on the 16. The result is amazing. Once the heat is applied to the knitting process, you get this jewel-like armored exoskeleton that’s stuffed with these yarns,” LeBron 17 designer Jason Petrie said in a statement. “It’s both structural and soft in the areas it needs to be.”

For the tooling, Air Zoom is paired with Max Air to create the ultimate hybrid cushioning system that works seamlessly together. The Air Zoom units work in the forefoot responding to James’ downhill speed while boasting the highest-volume Max Air unit in the heel providing shock absorption for his explosive play as well as added cushioning.

“We had ‘the blueprint’ in mind for the 17, and we started from the ground up on everything, whether that was the construction of the knit or the way we could protect him underfoot with airbags,” Petrie said in a statement. “The silhouette was a way to reset the mark for LeBron, and futuristically explore how we could help his game with the best that Nike offers.”

Signature details including the Lion crest logo and the silhouette of James dunking a basketball are now featured on the tongue along with new symbols like “I’m King,” “LJ” and “23.”

The Nike LeBron 17 will make its debut on Sept. 27 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball stockists. Retail pricing is set at $200.

