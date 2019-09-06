Nike Names Its New Advanced Innovation Building After LeBron James

Yesterday, Nike has announced that it will be honoring L.A. Lakers star LeBron James, one of the greatest athletes of all time, by naming one of its new advanced innovation buildings in his honor.

The structure will be featured at Nike’s World Headquarters (WHQ) campus as part of its expansion project that kicked off in 2015. According to the brand, the LeBron James building will be located at WHQ’s north campus, which will be home to the Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team. It will feature a state-of-the-art Sports Research Lab — an investment in Nike’s most powerful competitive edge, and will further Nike’s studies in sport science.

Nike’s newest LeBron James innovation building. CREDIT: Nike News

“It’s so surreal,” said James. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

Some of the facilities within the new space will include a full NBA-sized basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straight away, and an artificial turf training pitch.

Lebron James playing his first home game as a Los Angeles Laker in 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

LeBron James has been a sponsored Nike athlete since 2003, which was the same year he was drafted into the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers. James continues to give back to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, including the opening of his “I Promise” school.

Nike’s newest LeBron James building will officially open its doors sometime in 2020.

