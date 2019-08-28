John Elliott’s Next Nike LeBron Icon Sneaker Is Releasing Very Soon

The newest iteration for L.A.-based fashion designer John Elliott and his Nike LeBron Icon sneaker collaboration is officially set to release next week after catching the attention of many when it was initially previewed during his fall ’19 runway show at New York Fashion Week

According to Germany-based retailer Solebox, the latest “Parachute Beige” colorway will be available starting on Sept. 3. As a refresher, the style is executed with stripes on the beige ripstop upper and translucent panels on the tongue and the toebox. The model’s standout feature is the utilization of a Nike LeBron 8 midsole, which is Elliott’s favorite signature Nike basketball model from LeBron James. Maintaining the minimalistic look is mini-Swoosh branding embroidered on the toe.

The collaboration between the two industry giants dates to May 2018, when the former Cleveland Cavalier wore the shoes ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The “Parachute Beige” John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon will release at select Nike retailers, including Solebox on Sept. 3 for $250.

