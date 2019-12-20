Nike Gets Into the Holiday Spirit With the Classic ‘Christmas’ LeBron 7

Nike Basketball is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back a classic colorway of the LeBron 7 that debuted during an NBA Christmas Day game 10 years ago.
Making its return in all of its original glory is the recognizable red and black-based gradient fade covering the majority of the mid-cut upper that’s accented by a metallic silver Swoosh branding on the sides.
James’ seventh signature basketball model is well known for the full-length Air Max cushioning system featured on the heel of the midsole for on-court explosiveness. Additional details include a classic image of James as a toddler shooting hoops printed on the insole.
The re-release of the Nike LeBron 7 “Christmas” will launch on the SNKRS app as well as at select Nike Basketball stockists tomorrow for a retail price of $200 for men’s sizing, $150 for kids and $90 for toddlers.
In related news, James and the rest of his Los Angeles Lakers squad are scheduled to play during this year’s Christmas Day games featuring the highly-anticipated matchup against their hometown rivals of the Los Angeles Clippers.
