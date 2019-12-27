The Popular ‘China Moon’ Nike LeBron 7 Returns Next Week

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 7 "China Moon."

Another classic colorway of the Nike LeBron 7 is returning for the first time and will be more accessible than its original launch in 2009.

The “China Moon” colorway will be released on Jan. 2, 2020, on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball stores for a retail price of $200. The shoe features a predominately white textile upper that’s decorated with gold accents covering the patent leather mudguard. The look is completed with the innovative Max Air unit on the midsole that has since become a favorite in LeBron James’ signature line.

The Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” CREDIT: Nike

The colorway was originally released in select regions of Asia in ’09 in celebration of the Chinese Moon Festival, which inspired the Chinese writing found on the medial portion of the model and printed on the insole.

The top view of the Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” CREDIT: Nike

