This LeBron Nike Sneaker Is Reselling for $600 After It Debuted on the NBA 2K20 Video Game

Earlier this month, Nike and the gaming company NBA 2K announced their first-of-its-kind partnership that allowed fans to earn the ability to purchase exclusive sneakers by completing challenges that appeared on the NBA 2K20 game. The first challenge kicked off the program yesterday, allowing select fans to acquire the Nike LeBron 17 in the new “Bron 2K” colorway. As expected, the limited-edition makeup quickly sold out, but here’s how you can still get a pair.

This iteration of LeBron James’ 17th signature basketball sneaker comes with a purple colorway and heat-molded Knitposite upper. The midsole features the largest-volume Max Air cushioning ever used on LeBron’s sneaker, including two Zoom Air units at the forefoot. “2K” branding is seen on the tongue as well as the insole.

Pairs are reselling for around $600 on StockX, with an asking price upwards of $2,000 for a men’s size 11.5. According to the brand, fans can expect additional “2K” styles as the 2019-20 NBA season moves forward.

