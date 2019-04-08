LeBron James Debuted the ‘Remix’ Nike LeBron 16 During Last Night’s Game

While LeBron James’ NBA season has officially come to an end, thanks to a lingering groin injury that occurred this year, that hasn’t stopped the superstar forward from showing off new kicks on the sideline.

During last night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, James was spotted rocking the upcoming “Remix” LeBron 16 in the Staples Center as part of Nike’s ongoing #LeBronWatch program. According to the brand, the latest offering is inspired by a blend of player-exclusive Zoom LeBron 3 colorways.

Releasing on Apr. 30, the kicks boast a white Battleknit 2.0 that’s paired with a shiny black patent leather mudguard and heel counter. Adding classic details to the modern design are the signature lion tongue tag and the classic “LBJ23” logo embroidered on the medial side. Finishing off the look is red Swoosh branding on the side as well as a white, metallic gold and red midsole underneath.

The “Remix” Nike LeBron 16 is slated to launch on Apr. 30 at 10 a.m. EST via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball stockists. This pair will retail for $200.

