Emerging Designers From Harlem Collaborated on New Nikes That Come With 3D Lions

Last year, Nike partnered with three designers from Harlem’s Fashion Row (an organization based in New York that promotes emerging designers of color) to drop their first-ever LeBron James signature sneaker created specifically for women, which sold out in less than five minutes. If you missed out, a brand-new iteration, with options for men, is arriving this week.

The latest “Harlem Stage” HFR x LeBron 16 is executed in an eye-catching yellow Battleknit 2.0 upper that draws inspiration from each of the designers’ vibrant backgrounds. Elevating the original design of the shoe is a yellow ankle strap with a silver buckle wrapping around the elongated white leather tongue and a three-dimensional lion head detail on the heel counter.

Unlike its predecessor, this makeup is offered in both men’s and women’s sizing. The Harlem’s Fashion Row x Nike LeBron 16 “Harlem Stage” will hit the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers Friday for $225.

