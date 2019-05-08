Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emerging Designers From Harlem Collaborated on New Nikes That Come With 3D Lions

By Victor Deng
Harlem's Fashion Row x Nike LeBron 16 'Harlem Stage'
The lateral side of the Harlem's Fashion Row x Nike LeBron 16 "Harlem Stage."
CREDIT: Nike

Last year, Nike partnered with three designers from Harlem’s Fashion Row (an organization based in New York that promotes emerging designers of color) to drop their first-ever LeBron James signature sneaker created specifically for women, which sold out in less than five minutes. If you missed out, a brand-new iteration, with options for men, is arriving this week.

The latest “Harlem Stage” HFR x LeBron 16 is executed in an eye-catching yellow Battleknit 2.0 upper that draws inspiration from each of the designers’ vibrant backgrounds. Elevating the original design of the shoe is a yellow ankle strap with a silver buckle wrapping around the elongated white leather tongue and a three-dimensional lion head detail on the heel counter.

Unlike its predecessor, this makeup is offered in both men’s and women’s sizing. The Harlem’s Fashion Row x Nike LeBron 16 “Harlem Stage” will hit the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Basketball retailers Friday for $225.

