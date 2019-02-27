Nike’s New LeBron 16 Low ‘Safari’ Sneaker Collab Will Be Your Next Orange Crush

The lateral side of the Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low "Safari."

Nike and LeBron James will be taking their longtime sneaker fanatics down the trip of memory lane thanks to the latest collaboration with legendary footwear boutique Atmos.

The Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari” will be the first iteration of the signature model to launch in a low-top version. According to the Swoosh, this collaboration will pay homage to the when James was drafted to the NBA in 2003, which is the same year that one of the most coveted Air Max 1 designs of all time was released: the Atmos x Air Max 1 “Safari.”

Both pairs of the Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari.” CREDIT: Nike

Mirroring the aforementioned Air Max 1’s original color blocking, the basketball shoe unites a breathable Battleknit 2.0 material to a premium suede on the uppers boasting a vibrant orange hue. On top of the traditional lacing setup, the midfoot features a zipper for easy access.

Additional details include a Safari print on the mudguards that wraps around the lateral and medial sides, which continues onto the heel counter. Capping off the signature look is a mini Swoosh branding on the toe box as well as a gum outsole underneath.

The heel of the Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari.” CREDIT: Nike

The Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari” will release on Saturday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike stockists. The retail pricing is set at $175.

