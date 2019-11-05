Nike Will Debut the Kyrie 6 With a Special City-Inspired Collection

Nike revealed the next signature shoe of NBA star Kyrie Irving, the Kyrie 6, this morning. But that’s not the only announcement related to the shoe that the Swoosh is making today.

Ahead of the Nov. 22 debut of the “Jet Black” colorway, Nike will deliver “Story of 11” preheat collection. The launch is a lineup of shoes that are inspired by 11 cities: Beijing, Berlin, Guangzhou, Houston, Los Angeles, Manila, Miami, New York City, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo.

According to Nike, the baller has a special connection with the number 11. Included in his attachment to the number is his father, Drederick, wearing it during his basketball career, the amount of games the Nets standout played in his college career at Duke University, the year he was drafted (2011) and the day (March 11) he surpassed the 11,000 point mark.

The Nike Kyrie 6 preheat collection drops Nov. 11 in each of the aforementioned cities.

The court-ready sneaker, according to Nike, was designed for “fast and quick-cutting playmakers,” the way Irving plays whenever he hits the court. It’s a tech-loaded shoe that features a large articulated Air Zoom Turbo bag that’s both flexible and responsive, the brand’s Traction 360 grip to help keep the wearer feeling connected to the court and a plush foam for optimum cushion and a smooth underfoot feel at the heel and a mid foot strap for stability. Also, the sneaker was built the shoe on a last that is 5mm closer to the court.

