Official Images for Kyrie Irving’s Next Nike Signature Basketball Sneaker Have Surfaced

By Victor Deng
Kyrie Irving
CREDIT: AP/Rex Shutterstock

This past weekend’s launch of Kyrie Irving’s Concepts x Nike Kyrie 5 may be one of the last releases for the model after official images have surfaced for the Brooklyn Nets guard’s newest basketball sneaker.

Irving’s soon-to-be-released sixth signature model doesn’t appear to be too different from its predecessors, with many of its key elements featured on places that fans are generally accustomed to seeing. For instance, his logo is stamped onto the tongue, and an embroidered Swoosh is seen close to the plastic heel counter.

Making its return once again is the cross strap on the midfoot that helps wearers achieve maximum lockdown when stepping on the court. Seen on the white midsole is a medium-sized Zoom Air cushioning unit at the forefoot for responsiveness. The shoes come with two sets of laces in both black and white pairs.

As of now, Nike has yet to officially unveil Irving’s sixth signature basketball sneaker, but it is rumored to debut sometime in November.

Nike Kyrie 6
The lateral side of the Nike Kyrie 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6
The Nike Kyrie 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6
The medial side of the Nike Kyrie 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6
The top view of the Nike Kyrie 6.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6
The Nike Kyrie 6’s outsole.
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6
The Nike Kyrie 6’s laces.
CREDIT: Nike

