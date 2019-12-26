This Concepts x Nike Kyrie Collab Is for Sale at Tonight’s Brooklyn Nets Game — if You Have a Ticket

If you want to buy the latest Concepts x Nike Kyrie collab tonight, you need a ticket to the Brooklyn Nets game to do it.

The Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 “Khepri” will be released today at the Nets’ Featured on Flatbush store and sold exclusively to people with tickets for the Nets’ matchup against the New York Knicks.

If you aren’t attending the game, there’s no need to worry: Concepts will sell the shoe starting tomorrow. Also, a broad release of the shoe is slated for Jan. 10 via the SNKRS app and at select House of Hoops doors.

For the latest release, Concepts continues the Egyptian theme it established with Kyrie Irving’s signature shoes last year. The boutique retailer themed the shoe after the god of creation Khepri, who had a scarab face. The word Khepri also means “to transform,” which Nike said represents the baller’s continual development.

The shoe is executed in pink and blue, which Nike said was used to “match the morning sun against the desert sand,” and the colors on the midsole and outsole are used to represent “one of the most expensive scarab beetle ever sold.”

“I know Kyrie is deep into history, and obviously a very intelligent man, and I think the story resonated with him,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a statement. “Working with Kyrie is one of the rare instances of us working with three parties simultaneously. He’s so dialed in. It’s really tough for us to bring our best to the table and make sure he’s happy with it.”

Concepts x Nike Kyrie 6 “Khepri.” CREDIT: Nike

Aside from the “Khepri,” Concepts and Nike are also set to deliver the kids-exclusive Kyrie 6 “Golden Mummy.” The shoe, according to Nike, is an homage to Concepts’ founding in 1996 and the discovery of the Valley of Mummies of the same year. It features metallic gold finishes and a series of hieroglyphs.

Nike will reveal release info for the Concepts x Kyrie 6 “Golden Mummy” sneaker in January.

Concepts x Kyrie 6 “Golden Mummy.” CREDIT: Nike

