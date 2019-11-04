Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Reveals NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Next Signature Sneaker

By Peter Verry
With the NBA season in full swing, Nike is set to deliver Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s next signature shoe: the Kyrie 6.

The court-ready sneaker, according to Nike, was designed for “fast and quick-cutting playmakers.” It’s a tech-loaded shoe that features a large articulated Air Zoom Turbo bag that’s both flexible and responsive, the brand’s Traction 360 grip to help keep the wearer feeling connected to the court, a mid foot strap for stability and a plush foam for optimum cushion and a smooth underfoot feel. Also, the sneaker was built on a last that is 5 mm closer to the court.

“The Zoom Airbag, 360 traction and the strap — the technology defines the functionality of the shoe,” Irving said in a statement. “But it’s evolved into a beautiful design that incorporates different inspirations from past Nike shoes.”

The Swoosh will debut the baller’s new model in the “Jet Black” colorway, a predominantly black shoe with hits of white and red. The Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black” drops Nov. 22.

Nike Kyrie 6 Jet Black
Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6 Jet Black
The mid foot strap on the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6 Jet Black
The heel of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.”
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Kyrie 6 Jet Black
The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.”
CREDIT: Nike

