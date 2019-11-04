Nike Reveals NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Next Signature Sneaker

With the NBA season in full swing, Nike is set to deliver Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s next signature shoe: the Kyrie 6.

The court-ready sneaker, according to Nike, was designed for “fast and quick-cutting playmakers.” It’s a tech-loaded shoe that features a large articulated Air Zoom Turbo bag that’s both flexible and responsive, the brand’s Traction 360 grip to help keep the wearer feeling connected to the court, a mid foot strap for stability and a plush foam for optimum cushion and a smooth underfoot feel. Also, the sneaker was built on a last that is 5 mm closer to the court.

“The Zoom Airbag, 360 traction and the strap — the technology defines the functionality of the shoe,” Irving said in a statement. “But it’s evolved into a beautiful design that incorporates different inspirations from past Nike shoes.”

The Swoosh will debut the baller’s new model in the “Jet Black” colorway, a predominantly black shoe with hits of white and red. The Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black” drops Nov. 22.

Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black” CREDIT: Nike

The mid foot strap on the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.” CREDIT: Nike The heel of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.” CREDIT: Nike The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Jet Black.” CREDIT: Nike Want more? Streetwear Brand Rokit Releases ‘Friends and Family’ Nike Kyrie 5 Sneakers Official Images for Kyrie Irving’s Next Nike Signature Basketball Sneaker Have Surfaced Zion Williamson’s Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Duke’ Sneakers Are Available for Auction