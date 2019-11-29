NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Latest Nike Shoe Colorway Will Mess With Your Eyes

Nike has already revealed and delivered several eye-catching colorways of the latest signature sneaker for NBA star Kyrie Irving, the Kyrie 6. But the latest iteration of the shoe will mess with your eyes more than the others.

Arriving next month is the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment,” a colorway of Irving’s sneaker that the brand said “toys with the idea of perspective.” The “Enlightenment” shoe, according to the Swoosh, features a heel eye graphic that is more visible at certain angles as well as several complementary hues (green, red, yellow and blue) that are inspired by camera light filters that can change the “appearance of images and films to alter perception.”

Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike built the Kyrie 6 for “fast and quick-cutting playmakers” and loaded it with tech including a large articulated Air Zoom Turbo bag that’s flexible and responsive, Traction 360 grip to keep the wearer feeling connected to the court, a mid foot strap for stability and a plush foam for optimum cushion and a smooth underfoot feel.

The Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment” drops on Dec. 7 via Nike.com and at select retailers. The sneakers will come with a $130 price tag.

Another look at the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Kyrie 6 “Enlightenment.” CREDIT: Nike

