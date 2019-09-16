WNBA Star Sue Bird’s Buzzy Nike Sneaker Is Actually Releasing to the Public

Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird received an exclusive colorway of the Nike Kyrie 5. Now, it turns out that the special edition basketball sneaker will release to the public.

The latest offering of the Kyrie 5 boasts a white-based mid-cut upper that’s paired with colorful texts and graphics throughout the entirety of the sneaker. The term “#KeepSueFresh” is embroidered onto the heel counter, which was coined by Irving during a conversation he had with the sportswear giant; he told them to make sure the WNBA star is always laced with new kicks from his signature line. Unlike the version that Bird wore on-court, the retail pair swaps out the translucent outsole for a light blue rubber outsole.

An official release date surrounding the “Keep Sue Fresh” Nike Kyrie 5 has yet to be announced by Nike, but rumors have it that the pair may only release in grade school sizing on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $110.

