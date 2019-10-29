Streetwear Brand Rokit Releases ‘Friends and Family’ Nike Kyrie 5 That’s Limited to Only 300 Pairs

The lateral side of the ROKIT x Nike Kyrie 5 "Welcome Home."

Out of nowhere, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rokit announced on Instagram yesterday that they have teamed up with Nike to drop a friends-and-family version of the Kyrie 5 that’s limited to only 300 pairs available.

Known as the “Welcome Home” colorway, this special edition makeup features a large reverse reflective Swoosh branding along with a mini Swoosh logo across the lateral side. Unlike many of the styles that have already released for this model, the flytrap lacing cage on the midfoot boasts a translucent material for on-court lockdown. Rokit branding is seen on the heel counter along with a black and orange midsole and a translucent outsole finishes off the look.

As of now, all 300 pairs of the “Welcome Home” Rokit x Nike Kyrie 5 have sold out yesterday and it’s unlikely that the shoe will be seeing a restock.

Prior to this release, Rokit dropped a special Nike Kyrie 5 collaboration earlier this year during the NBA All-Star Weekend that featured similar details mentioned above. With any limited release, the pairs quickly sold out and are currently reselling on the secondary market including on StockX for around $500.

In related news, official images of Irving’s next signature sneaker have surfaced that’s rumored to release in the coming weeks.

