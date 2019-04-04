Nike Might Release Kobe Bryant-Inspired Kyrie 5 Sneakers for Mamba Day

A follow-up to yesterday’s leak of the “Mamba Mentality” Nike PG 3, it appears that Boston Celtics superstar point guard Kyrie Irving will be joining Paul George in celebrating this year’s Mamba Day: the anniversary of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s last ever game that took place back on April 13, 2016.

Related A Kobe Bryant-Inspired Nike Shoe for NBA Star Paul George May Arrive on Mamba Day Kyrie Irving's Next Nike Shoe Revisits His College Basketball Days This Classic Kobe Bryant Nike Sneaker Is Returning for NBA All-Star Weekend

Seen on NBA writer Travis Singleton’s Instagram account, the latest Nike Kyrie 5 basketball shoe will draw design cues from the classic Joker-inspired Kobe 5 “Chaos,” which is slated to arrive in a white and cyber colorway. The shoe is executed in a gray textile upper that’s paired with patent leather details on the lacing shroud, which features both Irving and Bryant’s signature logos combined together on the tongue. Capping off the look is neon green Swoosh branding on the sides along with Bryant’s signature on the heel counter.

In addition to the previous images, Instagram user @sayitwityakickz has provided an in-hand look of the limited-edition sneakers.

According to Footlocker’s release calendar, a Nike Kyrie 5 in a white and cyber iteration is slated to drop on April 13 for a retail price of $130.

Want more?

A Kobe Bryant-Inspired Nike Shoe for NBA Star Paul George May Arrive on Mamba Day

Everyone’s Talking About Zion Williamson Destroying the Hoop in a Pickup Basketball Game

Russell Westbrook Honors Nipsey Hussle With His Shoes During Historic NBA Performance