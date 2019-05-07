‘Friends’ Fans, Nike Has a Kyrie Irving Shoe Coming Just for You

The sneaker “Friends” fans have dreamed of is here.
Tonight, Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving rocked on court a pair of his latest signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 5, in a colorway inspired by the hit ‘90s sitcom. According to the brand, the sneaker “celebrates Kyrie’s tight-knit circle and the belief that real friendship will always withstand the test of time and hardship.” (The baller, along with some of his friends, have tattoos inspired by the show.)
Aside from Irving having the tattoo, according to Nike, tonight is the 15-year anniversary of the airing of the last episode on TV.
This iteration of the performance hoops sneaker is primarily black with a white and multicolored outsole. It features the “Friends” logo from the TV show near the heel under the Swoosh branding. The logo also appears on the insoles.
And soon enough, Irving won’t be the only person who has a chance to rock these.
Nike is set to release the Kyrie 5 “Friends” on May 16. The sneaker will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $130.
Irving and the Celtics are in the midst of a second-round NBA Playoffs battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.
