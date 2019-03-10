Kyrie Irving’s Next Nike Shoe Revisits His College Basketball Days

Pro hoops star Kyrie Irving’s time playing college basketball at Duke was brief, playing for just one season before declaring for the NBA draft. But Nike’s next Kyrie 5 sneaker release employs storytelling from his days with the Blue Devils.

The next iteration of Irving’s latest signature sneaker features a predominantly black upper with blue flame imagery, inspired by Irving’s ability to “ignite at any moment and unleash an inferno that leaves his opponents scorched.” The look is completed with a white midsole and a blue outsole.

Nike Kyrie 5 “Duke” CREDIT: Nike

For the Duke diehards, Nike placed the Blue Devils logo on the flytrap-inspired overlays and the school’s “D” logo and “1” (Irving’s number while on the team) on the heels.

Although Irving’s latest sneaker looks great, it’s a performance-driven silhouette first and foremost. To make it court ready, Nike executed the Kyrie 5 with its new energy-returning Air Zoom Turbo cushioning (which includes wider cushioning in the forefoot), a breathable and flexible engineered mesh upper and a curved outsole that wraps up the sides of the upper for optimal traction.

The Nike Kyrie 5 “Duke” arrives Thursday via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $130.

The Blue Devil branding on the Nike Kyrie 5 “Duke.” CREDIT: Nike

The “D” logo on the heel of the Nike Kyrie 5 “Duke.” CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

A Special Nike Kyrie 5 Was Released for the NBA All-Star Weekend

Nick Kyrgios’ Australia Open Shoes Are Inspired by Kyrie Irving

NBA Star Kyrie Irving Gifts a Young Fan a Pair of Game-Worn Nike Kyrie 5s