Kobe Bryant’s Next Signature Sneaker Might Come With Innovative, New Nike Tech

It’s been nearly three years since Kobe Bryant last stepped onto an NBA court, but that doesn’t appear to stop Nike Basketball from releasing new silhouettes for the Los Angles Lakers all-time great.

NBA writer Travis Singleton shared official images of what seems to be Bryant’s next performance basketball model, dubbed the Nike Kobe AD NXT FF.

The mid-top silhouette appears to incorporate a combination of the brand’s latest technology including the Quadfit mesh featured on the self-lacing Adapt BB sneaker. The tech is most notable for conforming to the foot, which produces a personalized fit. Seen at the midfoot is the Swoosh’s FastFit technology, an innovative system that renders total foot lockdown in the shoe by pulling on a forefoot strap featured on the Air Jordan 33.

Additional details include large translucent Swoosh branding on the lateral side, revealing the FastFit tech, along with Bryant’s signature logo stitched onto the tongue. The upper sits atop a translucent outsole. Check out a detailed look below.

Swoosh has yet to make an official release announcement about the newest Nike AD NXT FF, but stay tuned because more information will become available.

