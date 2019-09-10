Another Beloved Nike Kobe Sneaker Is Reportedly Returning This Year

Nike Basketball is adding new models to Kobe Bryant’s signature hoop line, but an old favorite is making a comeback. According to new reports, the beloved Kobe 5 signature sneaker is rumored to return to retailers in the “Chaos” colorway with updated technology in December.

The style itself is inspired by the Joker, DC Comics’ iconic villain. The shoe first released back in Dec. 26, 2009, which Bryant debuted during the NBA Christmas Day game’ it featured an iridescent upper with lime green accents on the Swoosh branding and Bryant’s logo on the tongue. Additional details include red paint splatter covering the gray heel counter while the green outsole finishes the look. The original pairs are currently fetching over $300 on resell sites, including StockX. The 2019 version is expected to be released on Dec. 26, but the official information has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

In recent years, Nike Basketball has re-introduced past Kobe models with technology known as “Protro.”

