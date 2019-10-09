Kobe Bryant’s Next Nike Sneaker Might Be Inspired By His Best-Selling Book Cover

This year, fans of Kobe Bryant’s signature Nike footwear line were treated to the return of the highly celebrated Nike Zoom Kobe 4 sneaker that not only included classic colorways, but also new iterations as well. Adding to the list of new styles is the upcoming “Wizenard” colorway that’s rumored to release later this year.

Originally spotted on the feet of San Antonio Spurs’ guard DeMar DeRozan last March, Instagram user J23app has provided a closer look. Based on the name, this rendition draws inspiration from the cover art of Bryant’s No.1 New York Times Bestseller The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, designed with vibrant multi-colored streaks throughout the upper.

Nike Basketball has yet to officially announce the release info surrounding the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Wizenard,” but the shoe is rumored to launch on Dec. 1 on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $175.

