The Best-Selling Nike Killshot 2 Sneaker for J.Crew Is Back In Stock — Here’s How to Get Them

Nike’s collaboration with American retailer J.Crew has been notoriously hard to cop. Since its first release back in 2012, The Killshot 2 has been done in multiple iterations and continues to sell out even after many restocks. But if you act fast, you may be able to nab a pair of the originals for yourself now that they’re back on shelves — and available in even more places to shop.

As is tradition, they’re being sold on J.Crew’s website. And for the first time in years, the pair has also returned to Nike.com.

The tennis-shoe inspired silhouette, which retails for just $90, offers a streamlined look that continues to appeal to both sneakerheads and non-sneakerheads alike. It features a leather and suede upper accented with a softly rounded Swoosh and vintage-y details like retro lettering that spells out NIKE on the tongue and heel. It’s also set atop a contrast gum sole. The classic navy blue and white colorway is available on both websites, while the “Sail Green” version is also up for grabs.

To buy: Nike Killshot 2, $90; J.Crew.com and Nike.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

