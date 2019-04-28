NBA Star Kevin Durant Embraces the ’90s With His Next Nike Sneaker

Although the upcoming iteration of NBA star Kevin Durant’s latest signature Nike sneaker is loaded with modern tech, aesthetically it evokes the ’90s.

The next take of the Nike KD12 to hit stores is “The ’90s Kid,” a sneaker executed in a color palette straight from the era. According to Nike, the colorway is inspired by its classic Air Command Force hoops shoe, which was worn by Woody Harrelson’s character, Billy Hoyle, in the iconic 1992 film, “White Men Can’t Jump.”

A look at the Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid.” CREDIT: Nike

For the baller ready to hit the court, the Nike KD12 features full-length Zoom Air bag cushioning placed directly underneath the foot for responsiveness, a lateral TPU sidewall designed to provide stability and a soft Flyknit tongue for comfort.

The Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid” hits the SNKRS app on May 3 starting at 10 a.m. ET and will retail for $150.

After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round, Durant will look to lead his Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for today at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A look from above the Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid.”

The heels of the Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike KD12 “The ’90s Kid.” CREDIT: Nike

Check out FN’s behind the scenes footage of NBA star Steph Curry’s cover shoot.

Want more?

Kevin Durant Posts 50-Point Game in KD12s to Put Away Clippers

Nike Unveils First Look at Kevin Durant’s Latest Sneaker, the KD12

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Admits to Paying $30K for Nike KD Sneakers