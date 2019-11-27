Nike Again Contributes to Breast Cancer Awareness With This Dusky Pink Tribute Shoe

Although Breast Cancer Awareness month is observed in October, Nike will continue to show its ongoing support for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund further into the year with a special iteration of the Air Force 1 Low arriving on Dec. 3. The shoes will be available via the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers for $100.

In 2007, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded in honor of North Carolina State’s women’s basketball team coach Sandra Kay Yow’s battle with breast cancer. The organization began offering assistance to underserved women and funded cutting-edge research in pursuit of a cure for cancer. Her fans say that while she lost the fight with the disease two years later, her courageous spirit continues to inspire.

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kay Yow.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kay Yow.” CREDIT: Nike

For the Swoosh’s latest collaboration with the foundation, the partners collaborated on the Air Force 1 Low featuring a blend of white and pink hues on the upper. Adding a twist to the iconic design, the branding incorporates pink stitching below the perforations. Additional details to this pair are found on the heel and insole boasting the signature pink ribbon logo that pays homage to Kay; fittingly, the laces are actually vivid fuchsia ribbon.

The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kay Yow.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Kay Yow.” CREDIT: Nike

