Nike Reveals Its Newest Cushioning Innovation — and Its Made With Beads

Today, Nike has announced its latest in cushioning innovation: Joyride.

According to the Swoosh, the tech was designed to deliver a dynamic underfoot experience to wearers via TPE beads (a material made of plastic and rubber) that are dispersed within pods. The innovation mirrors the pressure that aligns with specific points in the athlete’s stride, and the beads have been placed within four zones to allow them to expand in all directions. When foot pressure is applied, the technology will yield impact absorption that’s combined with a light, energy-returning reaction.

The dynamic cushioning in the underfoot of the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike News

Nike Joyride will be featured first in the new Joyride Run Flyknit model, which is available to Nike members today, followed by a global release on Aug. 15. The Run Flyknit makes its debut with a clean white knit upper that sits atop an aqua-colored midsole. Also, the heel boasts a translucent pod showcasing the beads.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike News

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike News

The sole of the Nike Joyride Run Flyknit. CREDIT: Nike News

The technology doesn’t end with the Joyride Run Flyknit. Future silhouettes to feature Joyride tech will include the Joyride NSW, the Joyride NSW Setter, the Joyride NSW Optik exclusively for women, and lastly, the Joyride Kids Nova that’s engineered for young athletes.

