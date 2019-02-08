Here Is What Nike and Jordan Brand Have Planned for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend is almost here. In celebration of the festivities, Nike and Jordan Brand have revealed a full rundown of all the events that will be held in the city of Charlotte next weekend.

Starting from Feb. 14 through Feb. 17, attendees will be treated to a selection of activations inside Charlotte’s historic Mint Museum, which has been converted into a hub called the Owners HQ.

Inside the museum, fans will have the opportunity to test-drive a handful of recently released kicks at the onsite basketball court including the auto-lacing Nike Adapt BB along with Russell Westbrook’s Why Not Zer0.2. Additional activities include workshops and special guest talks, a special SNKRS pop-up shop stocked with some of the hottest releases of the weekend, and a customization station to create personalized uniforms for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

With the All-Star Weekend takeover, celebrations will extend to the rest of the city. There will be activities at the Foot Locker House of Hoops and sneaker boutique Social Status for special workshops, product customization and wear-testing, along with an exhibit of iconic basketball shoes at The Social Status House of DNA and speaker panels at The Female Quotient. Check out a map of Charlotte featuring locations, below.

The map for the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. CREDIT: Nike News

Charlotte won’t be the only city celebrating the All-Star Weekend — there will also be special pop-ups in select major cities across the country like Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

Want more?

This Classic Kobe Bryant Nike Sneaker Is Returning for NBA All-Star Weekend

A Special Nike Kyrie 5 Will Be Released for the NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand Celebrates North Carolina’s Hosting of 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend With a Special Sneaker