Sign up for our newsletter today!

3 New Colorways of John Elliott’s Nike LeBron Icon Sneakers Have Been Unveiled

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
John Elliott LeBron sneaker
Retail colorway of the John Elliott x Nike Lebron Icon.
CREDIT: Nike

Ahead of the opening of his first flagship store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles this month, John Elliott has made yet another big announcement.

The designer gave his Instagram fans and followers a sneak peek of his upcoming pre-fall 2019 collection, with a series of clips shared on his namesake brand’s account. Among the standout pieces were three new colorways of his Nike LeBron Icon sneakers: one in volt neon and baby blue, another in a gray-black hybrid and the last in a clean all-white base.

View this post on Instagram

Pre Fall / Winter 2019 marks the first pre-fall offering and initial collection to reside at our flagship retail space in Los Angeles, opening this Spring at 8808 Melrose Ave. Styled by @henson and featuring models @callum.ks and @xumeen, this lookbook was photographed by @sylvecolless at our retail space prior to construction. The first drop, featuring French terry and jersey in Volt, is available tomorrow at 8AM PST, with weekly product drops to follow. The season is rooted in autobiographical references, drawing inspiration from the warm summer months John spent as an adolescent traveling for basketball tournaments throughout California. The goal with the collection is simple – to create a fun and appropriate offering to be worn now, while continuing to evolve fabric and silhouette, and pushing print and dye innovations. Follow the link in our Stories to listen to the inspiration behind the season, featuring John Elliott and our head of development, Nobu Yamamoto.

A post shared by JOHN ELLIOTT (@johnelliottco) on

The collaboration between the two industry forces was born in May, when then-Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James stepped out in a pair of the shoes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals series. Another iteration of the sneakers made headlines during Elliott’s runway show at New York Fashion Week in February.

“The season is rooted in autobiographical references, drawing inspiration from the warm summer months John spent as an adolescent traveling for basketball tournaments throughout California,” the post read, referencing the latest line. “The goal with the collection is simple — to create a fun and appropriate offering to be worn now, while continuing to evolve fabric and silhouette and pushing print and dye innovations.”

Related

LeBron James Debuted the 'Remix' Nike LeBron 16 During Last Night's Game

Lakers Pull LeBron James for Remainder of NBA Season

LeBron James & the LA Lakers Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Elliott’s first pre-fall offering — a French tee in the volt colorway — launches tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT, with weekly product drops to follow. Stay tuned for more updates on the collection.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️Volt ⚡️Pre FW19

A post shared by JOHN ELLIOTT (@johnelliottco) on

Watch FN’s tips on how to clean your shoes.

Want more?

John Elliott Previews a New Nike LeBron Icon Collab at His NYFW Runway Show

3 Black Women Designed the First-Ever Female-Only Nike LeBron Sneaker

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad