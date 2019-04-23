3 New Colorways of John Elliott’s Nike LeBron Icon Sneakers Have Been Unveiled

Ahead of the opening of his first flagship store on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles this month, John Elliott has made yet another big announcement.

The designer gave his Instagram fans and followers a sneak peek of his upcoming pre-fall 2019 collection, with a series of clips shared on his namesake brand’s account. Among the standout pieces were three new colorways of his Nike LeBron Icon sneakers: one in volt neon and baby blue, another in a gray-black hybrid and the last in a clean all-white base.

The collaboration between the two industry forces was born in May, when then-Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James stepped out in a pair of the shoes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals series. Another iteration of the sneakers made headlines during Elliott’s runway show at New York Fashion Week in February.

“The season is rooted in autobiographical references, drawing inspiration from the warm summer months John spent as an adolescent traveling for basketball tournaments throughout California,” the post read, referencing the latest line. “The goal with the collection is simple — to create a fun and appropriate offering to be worn now, while continuing to evolve fabric and silhouette and pushing print and dye innovations.”

Elliott’s first pre-fall offering — a French tee in the volt colorway — launches tomorrow at 8 a.m. PT, with weekly product drops to follow. Stay tuned for more updates on the collection.

