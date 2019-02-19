Nike Remixed Its Popular React Sneaker By Making It Water-Resistant

The lateral side of the Nike ISPA React Low in its black colorway.

Last year, Nike introduced its technical ISPA (Improvise/Scavenge/Protect/Adapt) line with the release of two brand new sneakers: the React LW WR Mid and the Air Max 270 SP SOE. Expanding the range, the Swoosh will debut the latest ISPA React Low on Saturday in three distinct colorways.

Ideal for fans traversing through the city streets, the ISPA React Low will arrive in three stealthy iterations. Both the “Black” and “Velvet Brown” will incorporate darker tones on the low-cut model while the “Summit White” adds a fresh look to the lifestyle shoe. Notable characteristics of the model include the asymmetrical lacing system that’s paired alongside the reflective stripe down the midfoot. Each pair dons an ISPA-branded eye stay seen on the lateral side with a large Swoosh stamped across the medial side while an “X” is embroidered on the heel.

The lateral side of the Nike ISPA React Low in its white colorway. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike ISPA React Low in its brown colorway. CREDIT: Nike

According to the brand, the sneakers are designed with a deconstructed water-resistant material on the uppers to keep feet covered regardless of the weather conditions. All three colorways offer a sleek React cushioned tooling underneath, which resembles the outsole of the popular React Element 87 sneaker.

All three colorways of the Nike ISPA React Low will retail for $160 and release Saturday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.

