Nike Reveals Heartwarming Giannis Antetokounmpo Ad After His Emotional MVP Speech

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. Not only did he accept the award last night in memorable fashion, but Nike also delivered a touching ad celebrating its star athlete.

The clip documents Antetokounmpo’s life, from his humble upbringing in Athens, Greece, to earning his first MVP award after a stellar season, finishing the video with the tagline, “It’s only crazy until you do it. Just do it.”

During his acceptance speech at the 2019 NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., the baller thanked his team, his brothers, the city of Milwaukee and his home country of Greece. He also shared his thoughts on his dad, Charles, who died in 2017.

“Every time I step on the floor, I always think of my dad, and that motivates me and it pushes me to play harder and move forward even though my body’s sore; even though I don’t feel like playing, I’m always going to show up and do the right thing,” Antetokounmpo said.

The three-time NBA All-Star also talked about his mother, Veronica, whom he called his hero.

“When you’re a little kid, you don’t see the future, and if you have a good parent, your parent sees the future for you,” Antetokounmpo said. “She always saw the future in us, she always believed in us, she was always there for us, she’s the foundation of this family. You’re my true hero.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the 2018-19 regular season — all career bests.

The debut colorway of his first-ever signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 1, is slated to hit stores June 29 and retail for $120. The sneakers’ initial drop will come in an orange, navy and white color palette.

