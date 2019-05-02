Sign up for our newsletter today!

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘Freak’ Signature Nike Sneakers Get Teased

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Fans of Giannis Antetokounmpo have been waiting for this.

A sneak peek at the NBA star’s first signature Nike sneaker was unveiled on Instagram this week — and it’s as colorful as you might expect. The first variation of the shoe comes in a bold blue and orange colorway, with a reverse Swoosh detailing on the side panel and a see-through red outsole. It’s rumored to be called the Nike Freak 1, a nod to Antetokounmpo’s nickname, the “Greek Freak.”

Zoom Freak 1. Thoughts?

During a first quarter earnings call, Nike chairman, CEO and president Mark Parker revealed that Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe was imminent.

“Building on the energy of the NBA playoffs, Giannis will cap off his incredible season with the reveal of his first signature shoe,” Parker said, hinting that the shoes would make their on-court debut in the 2019 postseason.

Another look at the Zoom Freak 1.

With the playoffs underway, the Milwaukee Buck has yet to hit the court in the new kicks, but fans are still getting a look at the sneaker with the online leak.

The Bucks are playing against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After losing the first game, they came through Tuesday night to make the series 1-1. The next game of the series is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET; fans can tune in on ESPN.

