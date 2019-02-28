Jerry Lorenzo Shuts Down Rumors of These Nike x Fear of God Sneaker Leaks

Earlier this week, rumors suggested that new iterations of Jerry Lorenzo’s highly coveted Nike Air Fear of God sneaker collaboration are arriving later this year thanks to @py_leaks on Twitter.

According to the leaks, each of the Air Fear of God 1 and the Shoot Around version of the hightop basketball shoe is expected to launch in a new colorway this summer. While no official images have been released, early renderings show the “Amarillo” makeup boasting an eye-catching yellow upper while the “Golden Glove Yellow” features a darker hue. Both versions sit atop a white chunky midsole with a blue Zoom Air cushioning unit at the heel.

*LEAK ALERT*: Whilst we wait for @JERRYlorenzo to restock the @Nike Air @fearofgod 1s, we can confirm that the Amarillo pair he wore late last year will be dropping this summer.

Will you be looking to cop a pair? Let us know. #NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/4G1z6ZUdxg — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) February 25, 2019

*LEAK ALERT*: @Nike x @fearofgod will be dropping a new colorway in their Air Shoot Around this summer. The pair will drop in a Wheat Gold/Sail colorway and retail at $300.#NoMoreSecrets 🏴 pic.twitter.com/MRUyVzDfuz — PY_LEAKS™ (@pyleaks) February 25, 2019

Shortly after the information surfaced, the menswear designer took to Instagram to address the leaks surrounding his signature basketball model. In a now-deleted post on Lorenzo’s Instagram Story with the upcoming Air Shoot Around on-feet, he states “Message From Management: Yes we sampled this #GardenGloveYellow Shoot Around. No, It’s never been confirmed. Please stop believing photoshops.” Lorenzo, however, did not shed light on the accompanying “Amarillo” colorway also rumored to release later this year.

Hey @JERRYlorenzo , thanks for confirming that the shoe exsists (even if its just a prototype for now) increasing our credibilty. Our photoshop is based off the colourways @Nike assigned to your shoe.

Now that everybody knows about them, just 'confirm' n drop 'em? They're 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ncvzIsusZ1 — PY_RATES™ (@py_rates) February 27, 2019

In other related news, two new Nike x Fear of God sneakers are expected to release later this year, including the Nike Air Fear of God 180 and the Moccasin, which were previewed during 2019 Paris Fashion Week Men’s as part of Fear of God’s upcoming sixth collection.

Want more?

Jerry Lorenzo Previews Two Brand-New Nike Air Fear of God Sneakers

See the 3 Rumored Colorways of the Upcoming Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker for 2019

The Story Behind the Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker