Nike’s Powerful New ‘Dream With Us’ Ad Stars the US Women’s Soccer Team

Alex Morgan of the US Women's Soccer team in a Nike promotional shot.

Nike’s latest ad provides the ultimate message of female empowerment.

The Swoosh today dropped the latest installment of its “Just Do It” campaign, titled “Dream With Us.” The ad features members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, with Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis as narrator.

In the ad, amateur and professional athletes — including gymnast Gabrielle Douglas, basketball players Sue Bird and Elena Della Donne and skateboard Lacey Baker — converge to watch the women’s soccer team play.

“What’s your dream — to win championships, a scholarship? Do you want to be a bigger athlete than Serena Williams? Or do you want to be the first girl to play for the Yankees?” Davis asks. “Can you be the generation to end gender inequality? Will you show that champions in your sport can look like you?”

The video reaches its crescendo as a young girl in a soccer uniform stares up into the eyes of soccer star Mallory Pugh, dressed in her own gear as she takes the field in a packed stadium.

“But the craziest dream of all, is the one that starts a million more,” Davis intones, as the words “Dream with us” roll across the screen. The video is releasing ahead of the soccer team’s play at this summer’s tournament in France.

Watch the video below to see Nike trainer Joe Holder on women working out.

