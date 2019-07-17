Nike’s ‘Dream Crazy’ Ad Starring Colin Kaepernick Receives Emmys Nomination

Nike’s “Dream Crazy” ad was a financial win for the brand — and apparently, the commercial was critically well-received, too, as it’s been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Released in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Swoosh’s “Just Do It” campaign, the ad stars former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, who began the controversial kneeling movement in 2016. The ex-quarterback sat during the national anthem in protest of racism and police brutality.

“Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” Kaepernick intones in the voiceover from the commercial, a reference to his failure to find another NFL deal after not re-signing to the 49ers. Other star athletes, including Serena Williams, LeBron James and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team members, appear in the TV spot as well.

At its release, the campaign drummed up a range of reactions — from high praise to shoe burning. The controversy doesn’t seem to have phased the Emmy Awards’ nominating committee, which gave the spot a nod in the Outstanding Commercial category. Ad agency Wieden+Kennedy and production company Park Pictures share the nomination with Nike.

Nike’s “Dream Crazy” will square off against four other nominees: Netflix’s “A Great Day In Hollywood”; Macbook’s “Behind the Mac – Make Something Wonderful”; Sandy Hook Promise’s “Point of View”; and iPhone’s “Shot on iOS – Don’t Mess With Mother.” The Emmys will air Sept. 22.

Watch FN’s video with Joe Holder below.

Want more?

African American Pastors Petition Nike to Drop Kaepernick Over Latest Sneaker Recall

4 Times Nike and Colin Kaepernick Ignited Cultural Controversies

Are High-Profile Black Stars Doing Enough to Create Change at Brands?