Nike’s Latest Running Sneaker Is Specifically Designed for Slow Runners

For running fans who like to log in miles at their own pace, this latest Nike running sneaker may be perfect for you.

The inspiration behind the new Nike CruzrOne model is a conversation that iconic designer Tinker Hatfield and Phil Knight, Nike co-founder, had last October about running. Tinker told Knight about how he heard of his daily routine of walking eight miles a day, to which Knight countered: “I don’t walk. I run, just really, really slowly.”

Hatfield then looked at the running shoes Knight and others were wearing for their slower “runs” (or “cruises,” as he called them), and he noticed that the foot moves differently at these slower speeds. Out of this realization, the Nike CruzrOne was created.

The design itself boasts a stretchy upper created for easy entry, which is paired with sheer lining on the heel and tongue for additional comfort. A rounded heel helps facilitate a smoother and more natural transition from heel to toe. Capping off the look is a Nike React foam midsole that has excellent cushioning as well as energy return.

To give fans an in-depth look at the latest creation, the Swoosh tapped Hatfield to share details in a short video.

Official release information surrounding the latest Nike CruzrOne has yet to be announced, but fans who are interested are encouraged to sign up to get notified on Nike.com.

Want more?

All the Raffles to Enter for the Buzzy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Sneaker

Kobe Bryant’s Next Nike Sneaker Might Be Inspired By His Best-Selling Book Cover Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 Collab Might Have Matching Apparel on the Way