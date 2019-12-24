Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Shoes Quickly Sold Out — But You Can Still Get Them

A look at the Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick in full family sizing.

One of Nike’s most talked about collaborations this year released yesterday, and it quickly sold out.

The Nike x Colin Kaepernick Air Force 1 Low retailed originally for $110 and was released in North America at Nike stores, select retailers and via the SNKRS app.

A look at the Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick in full family sizing. CREDIT: Nike

Kaepernick pays tribute to his former jersey number with “7” featured on a hangtag on the shoe. The low-top sneaker features black leather and suede uppers with a gradient black-to-white leather Swoosh contrasting with the tonal appearance.

An embroidered illustration of the former NFL quarterback is emblazoned on the white leather heel panels along with “K” branding on the tongue. Topping off the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole. Printed on the outsole of the right shoe is “08 14 16” (Aug. 14, 2016), the date Kaepernick first knelt to protest police brutality.

The front view of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The heel of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The outsole of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Stadium Goods

As of yet, the resale market isn’t hiking prices too high for these sold-out sneakers. Resale site StockX has pairs for $156 with certain sizes on sale for up to $350.

GOAT also has a selection of the shoes selling from $145 to $400. Stadium Goods is selling pairs for as low as $205 and as high as $309. Users on eBay are offering a mix of prices with $140 being one of the lowest current listings, reaching up to $500 from other accounts.

Want more?

Colin Kaepernick Reveals the Release Date for His Upcoming Nike Air Force 1