The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets a New Silky Makeover From These Two Collaborators

By Victor Deng
CREDIT: Nike

Clot co-founder Edison Chen will follow up his sold-out “Blue Silk” Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker by teasing another limited AF1 collaboration, this time with the help of Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara.

The upcoming “Black Silk” colorway of the classic low-cut basketball sneakers incorporates premium silk decorated with Chinese-inspired graphics. Similar to past releases, the silk fabric can be torn away to reveal a secondary design underneath. Complementing the stealthy aesthetic is black leather Swoosh branding on the sides and tongue along with black wax laces. A white midsole and a light gum outsole cap off the look.

BLACK SILK AIR FORCE 1

BLACK SILK AIR FORCE 1

BLACK SILK AIR FORCE 1

Official release information has not yet been revealed, but the “Black Silk” Clot x Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low is rumored to release by the end of the year.

