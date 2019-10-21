Fans Can Customize the Buzzy Nike AF1 Cactus Plant Flea Market Shoes Starting Today

Cactus Plant Flea Market’s (CPFM) Nike Air Force 1 By You customization program is finally here. After months of teasers, Nike has officially announced that fans will be able to customize their very own version of the CPFM x Air Force 1 Low starting today.

The style was first teased by the likes of Travis Scott and A$AP Bari last month on social media, which utilizes the classic Air Force 1 Low model as the base of the project and is given a bold aesthetic by pairing it with the graphic lettering from the Air More Uptempo shoe. Fans will be able to choose between a white or black-based shoe. The style will include three customizable options: a nylon or leather tongue, graphic lettering on the left shoe: “Flea,” “Sunshine” or “Air” (the right shoe with “Air”), and reflective underlays for the letters on both the left and right pair independently with seven color options to choose from.

The CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 By You. CREDIT: Nike

The CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 By You. CREDIT: Nike

Along with the kicks is a six-piece Nike x CPFM apparel collection influenced by CPFM’s very own archive of vintage Nike pieces featuring oversized graphic prints and playful references to the brand’s “Just Do It” branding.

The CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low By You program launches today on Nike.com while the apparel capsule release on Oct. 28.

