Here’s How the Next Wave of Sacai x Nike Blazers Will Look on Feet

Sacai’s forthcoming Nike Blazer collaboration is not due out for at least another couple of weeks, but before you purchase the collaborative kicks, an on-feet look at the shoes made its way on Instagram.

As a refresher, Sacai’s take on the classic Blazer boasts a hybridization of the classic Nike Blazer and Dunk High silhouettes to create a new model featuring double tongues, double shoelaces, and overlapping swoosh branding on the sides. The two unreleased pairs will include two monochromatic black and white colorways with hits of gray, which sit atop a clean white midsole. Check out a detailed look at both pairs below.

The Sacai x Nike Blazers is expected to be joined by matching LDWaffle sneakers that made their debut on the runway earlier this year.

Nike has yet to announce the official release dates surrounding the Sacai x Nike Blazers, but both pairs are rumored to launch sometime in the fall for $140.

Watch the below video to see how sneaker customizer Kickasso creates his one-of-a-kind kicks.

Want more?

Kobe Bryant’s Next Signature Sneaker Might Come With Innovative, New Nike Tech

Travis Scott’s Next Air Jordan Collaboration Gets a Rumored Release Date

These Are the Most Popular Nikes of All Time, According to Sneaker Experts