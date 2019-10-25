Nike’s New ‘Black Skeleton’ Sneakers Quickly Sold Out, But There’s Still a Way to Get Them

Nike just dropped a new spooky sneaker just in time for Halloween.

The Air Force 1 “Black Skeleton” is a new take on last year’s “Skeletal Force” shoe; the style outlines the skeletal bones of a foot on a translucent white outside as well as the heel of the leather sneaker.

Nike also used bones to spell out its brand name on the tongue of the shoe.

Nike Air Force 1 “Black Skeleton.” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 “Black Skeleton.” CREDIT: Nike

The sneaker retails for $130 and is already sold out on Nike.com after its release earlier today. The style now is on the resale market, selling from $175 to $699 depending on the size on StockX. The “Black Skeleton” released on the SKRS app and is also available at select Nike stockists. Its companion apparel collection also proved to be a hit and is sold out, too.

Last year’s iteration of the style came on a white base with a digitalized version of the foot’s bones; it sat atop a white midsole and a translucent glow-in-the-dark outsole for $130.

Now, almost a year after its release, the “Skeletal Force” resells for over $11,100 on StockX.

Both pairs of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Skeletal Force.” CREDIT: Nike

Top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Skeletal Force.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Skeletal Force.” CREDIT: Nike

