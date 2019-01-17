Nike Unveils the Sneaker Lineup for Black History Month

In honor of this year’s Black History Month, which takes place in February, Nike is gearing up to drop its annual “BHM” multisneaker collection to celebrate African-American heritage and inclusion. For 2019, the extensive range will be highlighted by some of the hottest Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse models in the sneaker market, featuring an assortment of traditional African decorations.

Kicking things off are two pairs of the “Equality” LeBron 16 ($185) on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A similar look to last year’s “Equality” LeBron 15, both iterations feature mismatched white and black Battleknit 2.0 uppers with a special equality-themed heel counter and outsoles.

As for the rest of the collection, the next wave of releases will happen Feb. 1, including the performance-based Kyrie 5 ($130), the KD 11 ($150) and the recently unveiled PG 3 ($110).

Nike Kyrie 5 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Nike KD 11 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Nike PG 3 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

For Jordan Brand, the lineup will include the Air Jordan 1 Mid ($120), Air Jordan 2 ($190) and Russell Westbrook’s Why Not Zer0.2 ($125). All will be released Feb 2.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Air Jordan 2 Retro “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Why Not Zer0.2 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

While the sneakers for the collection have been revealed, release dates and retail pricing for the Nike Court Flare 2.0 and two colorways of the Converse Chuck 70 have yet to be announced. Rounding off the set is the Air Force 1 Utility ($200) on Feb. 20.

Nike Court Flare 2.0 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Converse Chuck 70 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Converse Chuck 70 “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

Nike Air Force 1 Utility “BHM.” CREDIT: Nike News

“In sport, there’s a movement happening where athletes are inviting others to discover the full side of who they are, through finding their voices and improving their communities. We wanted that movement to inspire this year’s design,” Jonathan Johnson Griffin, senior creative director for Nike, said of the “BHM” collection.

Expect the entire 2019 Nike “BHM” line to launch on the SNKRS app throughout the month of February.

