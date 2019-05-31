Nike’s New LGBTQ Pride Month Collection Honors the Creator of the Pride Flag

Nike has officially announced its forthcoming “Be True” sneaker collection in celebration of June’s Pride Month.

In 1978, political activist and designer Gilbert Baker created a flag with eight different colored stripes, which is now recognized as a global symbol of unity among the LGBTQIA+ community. Baker named it the Pride flag and debuted it that year in the San Francisco Pride Parade. Each hue of the flag has special meaning. Pink: sexuality, red: life, orange: healing, yellow: sunlight, green: nature, turquoise: magic, blue: serenity, and violet: spirit.

Paying homage to Baker and his impact on the community, the Swoosh has partnered with the Gilbert Baker Estate in this collection. The latest offering includes the classic Air Max 90 ($130), the Air Max 720 ($190), the Air Tailwind ($100), the Zoom Pegasus Turbo. Each sneaker is decorated with the colors of the Pride flag. Accompanying the kicks are special T-shirts and hoodies, as well as a multicolored shoulder bag.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Be True.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max 720 “Be True.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo “Be True.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Tailwind “Be True.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike 2019 “Be True” Collection. CREDIT: Nike News

The 2019 Nike “Be True” collection releases at select global retailers tomorrow and on June 8 in North America via Nike.com, the SNKRS app and at select Nike stockists.

