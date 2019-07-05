Jerry Lorenzo Doesn’t Want You to Use This Word to Describe His Latest Nike Collab

A follow-up to the launch of two pastel-styled Nike Air Fear of God 1s for summer, designer Jerry Lorenzo has confirmed that another iteration of the coveted basketball sneaker is arriving this month.

Previewed on Lorenzo’s Instagram account, the latest colorway boasts an eye-catching yellow mesh upper that continues onto the lacing cage and laces. Capping off the look is a contrasting white midsole with a blue Zoom Air unit on the heel.

According to the Instagram caption, Lorenzo offers suggestions on what to call his latest creation: “the lakeshow yellows… aka the chicago sky’s… aka the lorenzo PE’s.” One nickname that Lorenzo does oppose to the shoes being called is the “Amarillos,” adding on the post, “just dont call them “the amarillos.”

The “Amarillos” moniker references the bright hue on the upper, which translates to the color yellow in Spanish.

While an official release date has yet to be announced by Lorenzo or Nike, the forthcoming Nike Air Fear of God is slated to drop on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $350.

